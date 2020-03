Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 22:01 Hits: 7

A federal appeals court sided with scientists Monday, forcing a lower court to reconsider a case challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision to bar those who receive agency grants from sitting on its boards.The policy in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/489110-court-sides-with-scientists-in-epa-policy-barring-its-grantees-from