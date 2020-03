Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 23:18 Hits: 8

WINGS ATTACHED: The stimulus package to battle the economic effects of the coronavirus proposed by House Democrats includes provisions to crack down on pollution from the airline industry.The bill also includes more than $50 billion in relief for...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/overnights/489133-overnight-energy-house-stimulus-includes-controversial