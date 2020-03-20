Coronavirus SARS-CoV2: BESSY II data accelerate drug development

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 14:16 Hits: 0

A coronavirus is threatening human health. SARS-CoV-2 is highly infectious and can cause severe pneumonia (COVID-19). A team has now found a promising approach to understanding the virus. Using the high-intensity X-ray light from the Berlin synchrotron source BESSY II, they have decoded the 3D architecture of the main protease of SARS-CoV-2. This protein plays a central role in the reproduction of the virus.

