Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 15:20 Hits: 1

The world's animal distribution map will need to be redrawn and textbooks updated, after researchers discovered the existence of 'Australian' species on Christmas Island. The finding revises the long-held understanding of the location of one of biology and geography's most significant barriers - the Wallace line.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200323112053.htm