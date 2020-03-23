The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New genetic editing powers discovered in squid

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Revealing yet another super-power in the skillful squid, scientists have discovered that squid massively edit their own genetic instructions not only within the nucleus of their neurons, but also within the axon -- the long, slender neural projections that transmit electrical impulses to other neurons. This is the first time that edits to genetic information have been observed outside of the nucleus of an animal cell.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200323125629.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version