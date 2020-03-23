The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Ancestor of all animals identified in Australian fossils

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Geologists have discovered the first ancestor on the family tree that contains most animals today, including humans. The wormlike creature, Ikaria wariootia, is the earliest bilaterian, or organism with a front and back, two symmetrical sides, and openings at either end connected by a gut. It was found in Ediacaran Period deposits in Australia and was 2-7 millimeters long, with the largest the size of a grain of rice.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200323152108.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version