Trump Administration Must Stop New Attack on Health Science

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

This was written by Vickie Patton, General Counsel, Environmental Defense Fund, Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) and a Moms Clean Air Force Co-Founder:

We are in an unprecedented national and global health crisis. From day one, EDF and Moms Clean Air Force have forcefully opposed the Trump administration’s dangerous and unlawful attack on the health science that has ensured life-saving protections for all Americans. We reiterate our unwavering call for the Trump administration to stop its efforts to censor the health science that saves lives.

This attack on health science is dangerous and unlawful at any time in American life and unconscionable as our nation faces an urgent and serious health crisis. To suggest that the public, and especially top public health experts, abruptly divert their attention in order to meet the agency’s ill-timed and arbitrary comment deadline is unlawful and downright dangerous. Moving forward with an attack on life-saving health science without fair and meaningful public input is a serious threat to the American people, who need evidence-based decision making at EPA and across our government now more than ever.

A letter was sent to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Wheeler asking him to immediately halt a new proposed rule advancing the Trump administration’s efforts to censor public health science.

The Trump administration proposal would severely limit EPA’s ability to rely on the best available science when making decisions about the protection of public health and the environment – decisions that affect the lives, health and well-being of all Americans.

DON'T LET TRUMP SILENCE MOMS' VOICES

