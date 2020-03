Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 14:44 Hits: 2

A new study suggests that people following a plant-based diet who frequently consumed less-healthful foods like sweets, refined grains and juice showed no heart health benefit compared with those who did not eat a plant-based diet.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200318104449.htm