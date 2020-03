Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 15:03 Hits: 4

For vampire bats, sharing blood with a roostmate is the mark of a true bond. Though these relationships are uncommon, they demonstrate behavior akin to what some might call friendship. Researchers show how social grooming and food sharing can build up trust among unrelated vampire bats to form life-saving bonds that can last a lifetime.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200319110351.htm