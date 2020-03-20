Reanalysis of global amphibian crisis study finds important flaws

Articles

Friday, 20 March 2020

Last year in the journal Science, a research review concluded that the chytrid fungus caused the decline of at least 501 amphibian species, of which 90 have gone extinct. A team has reanalyzed a study, finding that the paper's main conclusions lack evidence and are unreproducible. The authors argue that transparent data collection and analysis are crucial -- both for science and conservation efforts.

