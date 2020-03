Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 12:30 Hits: 8

A recent report from the Pentagon says it may take decades to remove toxic “forever chemicals” from the water supply near military bases following a surge in the number of sites with suspected contamination.The Defense Department now has 651 sites...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/488723-pentagon-cleanup-of-toxic-forever-chemicals-likely-to-last-decades