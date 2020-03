Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 23:27 Hits: 0

A new device enables researchers to observe hundreds of neurons in the brain in real-time. The system is based on modified silicon chips from cameras, but rather than taking a picture, it takes a movie of the neural electrical activity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200320192751.htm