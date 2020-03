Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020

A new study has shown evidence of undetected concentrations and flows of dissolved organic matter entering Arctic coastal waters coming from groundwater flows on top of frozen permafrost. This water moves from land to sea unseen, but researchers now believe it carries significant concentrations of carbon and other nutrients to Arctic coastal food webs.

