Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 01:56 Hits: 0

Scientists have proved one of Charles Darwin's theories of evolution for the first time -- nearly 140 years after his death. Researchers discovered mammal subspecies play a more important role in evolution than previously thought. Her research could now be used to predict which species conservationists should focus on protecting.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200317215626.htm