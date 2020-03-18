The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Maggot analysis goes molecular for forensic cases

Maggots on a dead body or wound can help pinpoint when a person or animal died, or when maltreatment began in elder, child care or animal neglect cases. However, the current process for making this determination is time consuming and resource intensive. It also relies on species assessment by trained entomologists. Now, researchers report the development of a molecular maggot analysis method that's quick, easy and less subjective.

