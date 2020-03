Articles

Supercomputer simulations support a new mechanism for the budding off of viruses like the coronavirus. ESCRTIII polymer features clear intrinsic twist in molecular dynamics simulations, might play major role in creating three-dimensional buckling of the cell membrane. Related study used simulations to find mechanism for DNA base addition during replication.

