Category: Environment Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 14:27 Hits: 5

The U.S. power industry may ask essential staff to sleep on site as the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, Reuters reported Friday.Electric power plants are considered “critical infrastructure” by the federal government, meaning as local and...

