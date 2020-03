Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 16:03 Hits: 5

A former lawyer for a trophy hunting organization with ties to the Trump administration has joined the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS).Anna Seidman, formerly of Safari Club International (SCI), was hired as assistant director of international...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/488630-former-trophy-hunting-group-lawyer-joins-trump-administration