EPA Seeks Nominations for Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is seeking nominations of candidates for the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals (SACC). Nominations are due no later than April 20, 2020. The SACC is a federal advisory committee that provides independent advice and expert consultation, at the request of the EPA Administrator, with respect to the scientific and technical aspects of issues relating to implementation of TSCA.

“EPA is committed to ensuring that the science underlying all of our actions is of the highest quality,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Alexandra Dapolito Dunn. “EPA is looking forward to reviewing the nominations for experts to serve on the Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals so that we can continue to advance chemical safety for our families and our future in an open and transparent manner.”

The agency is seeking nominations for individuals who have demonstrated high levels of expertise in scientific/technical fields relevant to chemical safety and risk assessment including, but not limited to: human health and ecological risk assessment, biostatistics, epidemiology, pediatrics, physiologically-based pharmacokinetics, toxicology and pathology, and the relationship of chemical exposures to women, children, and other potentially exposed or susceptible subpopulations.

In addition, nominees should have backgrounds and experiences that would contribute to the diversity of scientific viewpoints on the committee, including professional experiences in government, labor, public health, public interest, animal protection, industry, and other groups, as the EPA Administrator determines to be advisable (e.g., geographical location; social and cultural backgrounds; and professional affiliations).

The SACC expects to meet approximately four to six times per year, or as needed and approved by the Designated Federal Officer. Meetings will be held in the Washington, DC, metropolitan area. Members of the SACC serve with compensation and may receive travel and per diem allowances where appropriate and in accordance with Federal Travel Regulations.

Any interested person or organization may nominate qualified persons to be considered for appointment to the SACC. Individuals also may self-nominate. Further details of information to be included in a nomination are provided in the March 20, 2020, Federal Register Notice. The preferred method for submitting nominations is via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For more information and to learn about the SACC, visit: https://www.epa.gov/tsca-peer-review/epa-seeks-nominations-science-advisory-committee-chemicals .