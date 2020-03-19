The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Stretchable supercapacitors to power tomorrow's wearable devices

Researchers have engineered a novel type of supercapacitor that maintains full functionality even when stretched to eight times its original size. It does not exhibit any wear and tear from being stretched thousands of times, and loses only a few percentage points of energy performance after 10,000 cycles of charging-discharging. The researchers envision the supercapacitor being part of a power-independent, stretchable, flexible electronic system for applications such as wearable electronics or biomedical devices.

