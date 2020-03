Articles

Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020

In the 1960s, public health officials led the US and worldwide efforts that resulted in smallpox becoming the first human disease ever eradicated from the face of the earth. Researchers say appropriate concerns and not fear should play a major role in the emerging coronavirus pandemic, and public health efforts should focus on public health issues, not political or economic considerations.

