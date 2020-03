Articles

Recent work has examined the fluid mechanics of cetacean propulsion by numerically simulating their oscillating tail fins. A team developed a model that, for the first time, could quantitatively predict how the motions of the fin should be tailored to its shape in order to maximize its efficiency. The research could influence the design of next-gen underwater robots.

