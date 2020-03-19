The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How molecules self-assemble into superstructures

Most technical functional units are built bit by bit according to a well-designed construction plan. The components are sequentially put in place by humans or machines. Life, however, starts bottom-up with molecular self-assembly. To better understand the growth of macroscopic structures from molecules, a research team has mimicked such processes with custom-made molecules. They fabricated a variety of patterns over a wide range of sizes including the largest structures reported so far.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200319125203.htm

