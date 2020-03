Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 16:52 Hits: 3

A parasite known only to be hosted in North America by the Virginia opossum is infecting sea otters along the West Coast. A new study elucidates the sometimes surprising and complex pathways infectious pathogens can move from land to sea to sea otter.

