Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 14:59 Hits: 2

The U.S. government will buy 30 million barrels of oil from producers amid a financial downturn for the industry. The Department of Energy (DOE) announced Thursday it would conduct the sales to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR),...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/488422-trump-administration-prepares-to-buy-30m-barrels-of-oil-amid