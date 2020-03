Articles

Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020

One commissioner on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has proposed delaying certain regulatory actions amid the global coronavirus outbreak.The commission’s chairman, however, is cool to the idea.The organization’s one Democratic...

