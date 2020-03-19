EPA Awards $65,463 to Texas General Land Office to Monitor Water Quality at Beaches

DALLAS – (March 19, 2020) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $65,463 to the Texas General Land Office to monitor water quality at some recreational beaches on the Gulf Coast. The funding, provided under a cooperative agreement, will help keep beachgoers safe during the upcoming warm-weather season.

“Texas’ Gulf Coast beaches are important to the State’s economy and environment by providing recreation to thousands of people each year,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “Helping Texas monitor the beaches for bacteria and educate beachgoers will ensure these beaches remain safe for public health and available for public recreation.”

The grant will fund testing for bacteria at recreational beaches along the Gulf Coast, including in Port Aransas, Galveston, Beaumont, Corpus Christi, and Brownsville. The General Land Office will test for the presence of the Enterococcus bacteria, which can have harmful intestinal effects if swallowed. The funds will also help keep the public informed on when water is safe for swimming, and to purchase testing equipment.

Background

Swimming at beaches with pollution in the water or in the sand can make you ill. EPA supports local and state efforts to protect and clean up beaches. EPA also supports monitoring and notification efforts by local beach programs by providing grant money. In the event that beaches are closed or advisories are posted, it is most often because water samples for certain bacteria indicate that harmful bacteria, viruses, protozoa, or parasites are likely present in the waters.

