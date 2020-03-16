Against overfishing: Save the oldies!

Articles

Measures against overfishing tend to protect young, immature fish through measures such as minimum-landing sizes. However, a team of researchers recommends also keeping the particularly large megaspawners alive in addition to the youngsters. This type of management achieves good compromises between the demands of commercial and recreational fisheries and the desire to conserve the reproductive capacity of fish populations.

