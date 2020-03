Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 18:15 Hits: 0

Researchers have developed a new kind of CRISPR screen technology to target RNA. The team leveraged their technology for a critical analysis: The COVID-19 public health emergency is due to a coronavirus, which contains an RNA - not DNA - genome.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200316141514.htm