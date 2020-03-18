The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fish scales could make wearable electronics more sustainable

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Flexible temporary electronic displays may one day make it possible to sport a glowing tattoo or check a reading, like that of a stopwatch, directly on the skin. In its current form, however, this technology generally depends on plastic. New research describes a way to make these displays, which would likely be discarded after a single use, more environmentally friendly using a plentiful and biodegradable resource: fish scales.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200318104408.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version