Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 18:37 Hits: 3

Biological engineers have created a multitissue model that lets them study the relationships between different organs and the immune system on a microfluidic chip seeded with human cells. With this 'organs-on-a-chip' model, they could explore the role of immune cells in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200318143758.htm