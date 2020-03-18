EPA Awards $99,004 to AirLift Environmental LLC in Lincoln, Nebraska, Through Small Business Innovation Research Program

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 04:00 Hits: 2

Environmental News

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AirLift Environmental LLC is a veteran-owned environmental company that provides innovative and cost-effective solutions to treating contaminated groundwater. Pictured left to right: Dr. Steven Comfort, co-owner, James Reece, researcher, and Mark Christenson, principal/Navy veteran.(Lenexa, Kan., March 18, 2020) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that AirLift Environmental LLC in Lincoln, Nebraska, will receive a $99,004 contract through its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program to develop a remedial treatment to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and associated co-contaminants from soil and groundwater.

EPA announced $2.3 million in funding for 23 contracts with small businesses through the SBIR program to develop technologies that will help protect human health and the environment. This year’s funded technologies are focused on clean and safe water, air quality monitoring, land revitalization, homeland security, sustainable materials management, and safer chemicals.

“EPA’s Small Business funding supports our economy and opens doors to further environmental protection by fostering and encouraging small businesses to bring groundbreaking technologies to market,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “With EPA funding, these entrepreneurs will be able to develop their ideas to address priority EPA issues ranging from cleaning up PFAS contamination to reducing food waste.”

These small businesses are receiving Phase I funding of up to $100,000 from EPA’s SBIR program, which awards contracts annually through a two-phase competition. After receiving a Phase I award, companies are eligible to compete for a Phase II award of up to $400,000 to further develop and commercialize the technology.

More information about Airlift Environmental LLC is available online .

EPA is one of 11 federal agencies that participate in the SBIR program, enacted in 1982 to strengthen the role of small businesses in federal research and development, create jobs, and promote U.S. technical innovation. To be eligible, a company must be an organized, for-profit U.S. business and have fewer than 500 employees.

For more information on the other 22 EPA SBIR Phase I recipients, visit EPA’s website .

# # #

Learn more about EPA’s SBIR program

Learn more about the Federal SBIR program

Learn more about AirLift Environmental LLC in Lincoln, Nebraska

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7