Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020

Chemists have created a tiny sensor that can detect ethylene gas, a plant hormone, in concentrations as low as 15 parts per billion. The sensor could be used to monitor produce ripeness and prevent food spoilage.

