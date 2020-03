Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 18:36 Hits: 3

Like a snapshot, amber preserves bygone worlds. Paleontologists have now described four new beetle species in fossilized tree resin from Myanmar, which belong to the Kateretidae family. As well as the about 99 million years old insects, the amber also includes pollen. It seems that the beetles helped the flowering plants to victory, because they contributed to their propagation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200318143644.htm