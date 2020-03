Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 18:37 Hits: 3

Researchers have designed a new camera that could allow hypertelescopes to image multiple stars at once. The enhanced telescope design holds the potential to obtain extremely high-resolution images of objects outside our solar system, such as planets, pulsars, globular clusters and distant galaxies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200318143748.htm