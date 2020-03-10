Majority of African-Americans Affected by Climate Change, Support Transition to 100% Clean Economy

Articles

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

A new poll this week shows that a majority of African-Americans across the United States are personally affected by disease and extreme weather made worse by climate change, and support a transition to a 100% clean economy to curb climate pollution.

Lincoln Park Strategies conducted the nationwide poll that surveyed 1,000 African-Americans about their first-hand hardships with climate change, and identified support for a solution to the climate crisis that is gaining traction on Capitol Hill.

The poll was commissioned by Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) in coordination with Moms Clean Air Force to measure the nationwide support for a transition to a 100% clean economy. EDF and Moms Clean Air Force know that communities of color are especially vulnerable to air and water pollution and the deadly health risks made worse by climate change.

EDF and Moms Clean Air Force have endorsed legislation on Capitol Hill that puts the country on a path to achieve a 100% clean future where all Americans have better jobs and live in thriving communities.

“This data falls right in line with what we hear from our members: African Americans are concerned about the impacts of climate change and want solutions that don’t pour more pollution into already overburdened communities,” said Heather Toney, National Field Director of Moms Clean Air Force. “A 100% clean economy is a solution that looks to insure fair and equitable future to black communities and Moms Clean Air Force strongly supports legislation that moves us in that direction.”

“This data is an opportunity for us to recognize that Black people must be key partners in the response to climate change,” said Elise Nelson EDF’s Campaign and Partnerships Manager. “EDF is working to expand our reach and provide resources that reflects the concerns and voices of people on the front lines of climate impacts. To be successful we need to strengthen our relationship with Black communities. This data will serve as a tool to help us move the conversation and do the work.”

The chief findings of the poll include:

A majority of African-Americans are affected by severe heat and extreme storms that are made more dangerous by climate change.

A 57% majority of African-Americans think that climate change is getting worse.

Achieving a nationwide, 100% clean economy is a solution to climate change that is supported by a 77% of African-Americans surveyed.

A complete summary of the finding is available HERE.

