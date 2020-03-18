EPA Releases Proposed Cleanup Plan for Keystone Corridor Superfund Site in Indianapolis

News Releases from Region 05

Public comment period and meeting postponed

For Immediate Release No. 20-OPA-022

INDIANAPOLIS (March 18, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced its proposed plan for cleaning up groundwater contamination at the Keystone Corridor Superfund site in Indianapolis. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency has postponed the public comment period, including the public meeting that had been planned for March 25.

High concentrations of volatile organic compounds are underneath the former Tuchman Cleaners site, which is known as Operable Unit 1 of the site. EPA has identified PCE and TCE as the primary contaminants, with concentrations in groundwater and indoor air that exceed EPA’s acceptable risk range.

EPA considered several options and is proposing “in-place” thermal treatment to apply energy (heat or steam) underground in the target area to mobilize, vaporize, capture, and treat the contaminants.

Although the official comment period has been temporarily postponed, the public may learn about the proposed cleanup at: www.epa.gov/superfund/keystone-corridor-groundwater. The agency will make an announcement and update the website when the comment period and meeting are rescheduled.

