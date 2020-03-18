The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Chemistry: Access to forbidden rings

Chemists have now devised a new technique for creating chains of molecular rings that do not use standard chemical interactions but contact with large molecular surfaces that are electron-poor and do not exist in nature. Unlike with standard procedures, this new technique works by autocatalysis - the rarest, but also the most ambitious, type of transformation that exists in chemistry. The results open up new prospects for molecular cyclization.

