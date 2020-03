Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 22:05

A growing number of Democrats are voicing concern that the White House may pursue broad relief for the oil and gas industry amid sinking prices and the coronavirus pandemic.Twenty House Democrats sent a letter to President Trump on Tuesday...

