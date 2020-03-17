EPA Continues to Deliver on Commitments under Amended TSCA

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 04:00 Hits: 1

Recent accomplishments include final rule to modernize TSCA reporting and align with amended TSCA

WASHINGTON (March 17, 2020) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is finalizing amendments to the Chemical Data Reporting (CDR) rule that reduce the burden for certain CDR reporters, improve the quality of CDR data collected and align reporting requirements with the Lautenberg Act amendments to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). This action is the latest in a recent series of TSCA accomplishments that further advance EPA’s efforts to ensure chemical safety, increase transparency, and provide clarity for stakeholders.

“Today’s action is a great example of modernizing reporting while maintaining our ability to effectively implement TSCA and protect public health,” saidEPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “EPA’s actions in 2020 under the Lautenberg Act amendments to the Toxic Substances Control Act demonstrate the agency’s commitment to ensuring that Americans are protected from unreasonable risks from chemicals and to continuing to engage with stakeholders and the public in an open and transparent manner.”

Some of the key revisions in the CDR final rule include:

Simplifying reporting, including allowing manufacturers to use certain processing and use data codes already in use by many chemical manufacturers as part of international codes developed through the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD);

Changing requirements for making confidentiality claims to align with the requirements in amended TSCA; and

Adding reporting exemptions for specific types of byproducts manufactured in certain equipment.

Additionally, EPA is extending the reporting period for CDR data submitters from September 30 to November 30 in order to provide additional time for the regulated community to familiarize themselves with these revisions and to allow time for reporters to familiarize themselves with an updated public version of the reporting tool. EPA will host a webinar on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, to discuss the revised reporting requirements, provide an overview of the 2020 CDR submission period, and to give an introduction to the updated e-CDRweb reporting tool.

In a separate but related action, EPA is working to finalize an amendment to update the size standards definition for small manufacturers for reporting and recordkeeping requirements under TSCA section 8(a) (TSCA 8(a) Small Manufacturer Definition Update Rule. The extended CDR reporting period should allow companies reporting under CDR time to comply with any amendments to the definition of a small manufacturer.

The CDR rule requires manufacturers (including importers) of certain chemical substances listed on the TSCA Chemical Substance Inventory to report data on chemical manufacturing, processing, and use every four years. EPA has been collecting data under the CDR rule since 2012, and today’s action brings this rule in alignment with the Lautenberg Act amendments to TSCA. CDR is an important source of information for the agency’s chemical reviews and a helpful tool for states, tribes, industry, and other stakeholders. EPA uses the data to help assess the potential human health and environmental effects of these chemicals. States, tribes, other agencies, industry, NGOs, and the public can use CDR data to understand chemicals in commerce.

Learn more about CDR, including today’s actions: https://www.epa.gov/chemical-data-reporting

