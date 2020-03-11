Natural organic matter influences arsenic release into groundwater

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 12:29 Hits: 0

Millions of people worldwide consume water contaminated with levels of arsenic that exceed those recommended by the World Health Organization. This could cause health problems, such as arsenic poisoning, cardiovascular disease and cancer. Microbes in groundwater release arsenic from sediments, and organic matter helps fuel this reaction. Now, researchers have discovered that the type of natural organic matter (NOM) influences the rate and level of arsenic release.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200311082929.htm