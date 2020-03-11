The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Natural organic matter influences arsenic release into groundwater

Millions of people worldwide consume water contaminated with levels of arsenic that exceed those recommended by the World Health Organization. This could cause health problems, such as arsenic poisoning, cardiovascular disease and cancer. Microbes in groundwater release arsenic from sediments, and organic matter helps fuel this reaction. Now, researchers have discovered that the type of natural organic matter (NOM) influences the rate and level of arsenic release.

