Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 15:17 Hits: 3

A group of 13 Republican senators wrote a letter to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday asking that the kingdom stop its recent decision to ramp up oil production and flood the global market.“As the United States and the rest of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/487990-gop-senators-ask-saudis-to-stabilize-oil-market