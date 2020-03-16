The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Novel transmitter for terahertz waves

Terahertz waves are becoming more important in science and technology. But generating these waves is still a challenge. A team has now developed a germanium component that generates short terahertz pulses with an advantageous property: the pulses have an extreme broadband spectrum and thus deliver many different terahertz frequencies at the same time. The development promises a broad range of applications in research and technology.

