Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 18:33 Hits: 2

Infectious disease researchers studying the novel coronavirus were able to identify how quickly the virus can spread, a factor that may help public health officials in their efforts at containment. They found that time between cases in a chain of transmission is less than a week and that more than 10 percent of patients are infected by somebody who has the virus but does not yet have symptoms.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200316143313.htm