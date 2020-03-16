The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Against overfishing: Save the oldies!

Category: Environment Hits: 6

Measures against overfishing tend to protect young, immature fish through measures such as minimum-landing sizes. However, a team of researchers recommends also keeping the particularly large megaspawners alive in addition to the youngsters. This type of management achieves good compromises between the demands of commercial and recreational fisheries and the desire to conserve the reproductive capacity of fish populations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200316104009.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version