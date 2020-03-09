Climate change at Mount Rainier to increase 'mismatch' between visitors, wildflowers

Articles

The wildflowers of Mount Rainier's subalpine meadows, which bloom once the winter snowpack melts, are a major draw for the more than 1 million visitors to this national park in Washington state each spring and summer. But by the end of this century, scientists expect that snow will melt months earlier due to climate change. New research shows that, under those conditions, many visitors would miss the flowers altogether.

