Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 16:33 Hits: 0

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) contain bonds between carbon and fluorine atoms considered the strongest in organic chemistry. New research shows that using excess electrons shatters the carbon-fluorine bond of these chemicals in water, leaving by-products that might even accelerate the process.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200311123318.htm