Water splitting advance holds promise for affordable renewable energy

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 17:00 Hits: 0

A team has developed a less expensive water electrolysis system that works under alkaline conditions but still produces hydrogen at comparable rates to the currently used system that works under acidic conditions and requires precious metals. This advance brings down the cost of water splitting technology, offering a more viable way to store energy from solar and wind power in the form of hydrogen fuel.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200309130034.htm