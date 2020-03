Articles

People who rate themselves as highly knowledgeable about a new infectious disease threat could also be more likely to believe they don't know enough, a new study suggests. In the case of this study, the infectious disease threat was the Zika virus. But the authors of the new study say the results could apply to the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

