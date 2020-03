Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 20:52 Hits: 2

Viruses have been well studied, but many mysteries linger. One such mystery is how a spherical virus circumvents energy barriers to form symmetric shells. A research team has made progress is solving this mystery. The team reports that an interplay of energies at the molecular level makes the formation of a shell possible.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200309165241.htm